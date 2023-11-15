It took a long time for Club América to hire a central defender for Apertura 2023, but they finally got the Chilean center back from Tigres UANL. Igor Lichnovskywhich suited the scheme of André Jardine and practically immediately he earned ownership of the team.
Upon his arrival at the Nido, it was reported that he could be completely acquired by the Águilas if he played more than half of the remaining minutes of the championship or if the azulcrema team is proclaimed champion of the Apertura 2023
However, the defender himself came out to deny this version, arguing that said agreement never existed, calling what was mentioned a lie and accusing a media outlet of publishing false information to keep its viewers.
“They assumed in a program that I had 60 minutes left for an automatic renewal. Lie, brother, lie… there was Professor Tuca and they made him angry, he said: ‘how the hell could it be that they did that’. People, “It could be good, it couldn’t, whatever, but they invented it to have content on the day”
– Igor Lichnovsky.
According to information from the portal Eagle PassionIf America wants to keep the South American defender for the next tournament, it will need to reach another agreement with Tigres UANL, an institution where they have not expressed interest in recovering him either, although he could return if those from San Nicolás so wish, an unlikely situation. likely due to the player’s relationship with the coach Robert Dante Siboldi.
In the end, everything will be summarized in the final analysis that the Águilas board will make to check the possibilities of acquiring the Chilean’s card for Clausura 2024, which at first looks positive, since the player has apparently met expectations since his arrival.
