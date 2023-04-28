“The president even even when the agenda is not marked”, expressed the analyst Rashid de la Peña before the recent contagion of covid-19 by Andrés Manuel López Obrador that unleashed misinformation about your health status.

The Iteso academic, Jesús Ibarra stated that without a doubt With the absence of the president from the public sphere, there was a power vacuum. On the other hand, he recalled that in the 19th century there were no such problems because the figure of the vice president existed, which was later eliminated in Mexico.

“We have never been in a situation where Congress decides who would be the president, although it is very important to say that the Constitution does contemplate a procedure, it is very clear,” he said.

The author of the column Cuartel Político, Héctor Ponce, pointed out that yes there was a presidential power vacuum for 72 hours, and for this reason Andrés Manuel López Obrador had to appear in a video to prove that he is in good health.

He said that with the wave of rumors began to weaken the image of the president and with that the opposition was strengthened.

Although the rumor mill contributed to the perception of a power vacuum, what also happened is that the presidential hopefuls “all came out to fill the gaps left by the president. Adán Augusto in the morning, Ebrard and Beatriz in a massive book reading event, and Claudia in the messianic with the real estate issue”, said Héctor Ponce.

“His absence was not filled by Adán and he had to take the Secretary of Health to stop rumors and they could not. They forced him to appear in a video (to AMLO). What happens with the power vacuum? Opponents grow and allies leave. There are betrayals within the team. And all this generates ungovernability ”, he explained.

malinformation

In contrast, analyst Rashid de la Peña indicated that what there is is “journalistic zopilotage” on the part of the right-wing group in Mexico and that it is not the first time that they create narratives about the health of the president.

There was a wave of misinformation that originated in a media outlet in Mérida by publishing unverified information about an alleged heart attack by the president, said Rashid de la Peña. And from there he climbed.

Columnist Vanessa Félix agreed with Rashid on the misinformation generated by the opposition current.

“Are the commented red circle crats who want to generate political psychosis in the circle in which they could have influence”.

Rashid de la Peña denied that Mexico had a power vacuumbut what happened is that the opposition, having no one to hit given the lack of a political project, since they criticized the absence, said. He expressed that the Secretary of the Interior is doing a good job as the person in charge of internal politics.

“There is a whole institutional scaffolding for the State to continue its functions, commented Vanessa Félix, who also rejected the vacuum.

“Adán Augusto, as head of the Department of the Interior, has taken charge of the morning, which is the most important communication instrument of the 4T in the media. The style of the head of Segob may or may not be liked, but López Obrador’s policy has continued its course for the entire week,” said Vanessa Félix.

Context

alleged heart attack

On April 23, the president reported that he tested positive for covid-19 and that the disease passed without seriousness. He indicated that his heart was fine; He accepted that he fainted; however, on social networks and the media the version was handled, without verifying, that he had allegedly suffered a heart attack. This was used in networks to launch malinformation campaigns, whose purpose is to create damage.

Yesterday, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, said that “mean” treatment was given to the president’s state of health.