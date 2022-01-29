Was there a penalty in favor of Colombia against Peru? This is how the VAR saw it

The Colombia selection still trying to assimilate the painful defeat against Peru, on Friday in Barranquilla (0-1), a result that complicates their aspirations to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Despite having the ball for a long time, Colombia did not have many options to score. Some protested a penalty play against the defender Jerry Mina, in the 70th minute.

The VAR reviewed the possible penalty against Mina

The Conmebol announced this Saturday the analysis of the action by the referee Jesús Valenzuela, the assistant Carlos López and the judges of the VARs; the Brazilians Rodolpho Toski and Braulio Machado.

Indeed, the judges considered that there was a fault against Mina. However, the VAR detected an offside in the previous action, for which the play was already invalidated.

This is the VAR video about that penalty action that the Colombians requested:

It was the only video arbitration intervention in the game that left the Peruvians in the direct qualifying zone for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

