There are things that become part of our routine so naturally that we don’t even stop to think about where they come from. One of them is the lateWith a slight amnesia, a Madrid resident might imagine that the parties in Florida Park in the Retiro, which start at five in the afternoon, have always been there. However, this phenomenon, which arrived in the capital to stay during the pandemic, has a very specific place and date of birth: the streets of Tejares and Concepción in Albacete.

He lateaccording to Vicente Pizcueta, spokesperson for Spain at Night“it is simply going out in the afternoon.” “Drawing out the meal with a chat and background music has always been the case. The novelty is that now the party, instead of starting at eleven at night, starts at five in the afternoon,” he adds. It is important to note that this phenomenon has materialized in a slightly different way in each place. late In Madrid it is not the same as the one that became popular in Alicante a decade ago, and it differs greatly from the concept that a group of friends came up with in the nineties in Albacete.

In 1994, five friends opened El Cuco, initially conceived as a traditional pub or cocktail bar. One of them was Alfonso Gómez. He and a friend used to go on trips to Granada and other Andalusian cities, until one day one of them had the idea of ​​bringing the concept of caña con tapa, typical of Andalusia, to Albacete. That curious combination of a mojito with a tapa of tortilla was the seed of what would later become the late“Pubs were already allowed to open in the evenings, but what really made the difference was the possibility of practically eating in a pub. What used to happen in bars now happened in a pub, with a DJ,” the restaurateur sums up.

Gómez says that the best ideas often come about by chance. El Cuco was working well, and the formula of a drink plus a tapa was having some success, but one ingredient was still missing to complete its perfect recipe. They opened at twelve noon, closed at four, and reopened at eight. “At that time, the establishments were very different: those that served coffee opened in the morning, meals were offered at midday, and drinks in the afternoon-evening.” On one of the establishment’s first anniversaries, they served paella to all customers, without closing from noon until night. “During that entire time frame, people didn’t move from the establishment. They finished eating and, without stopping, in the same place, they started dancing. That’s when we realized that it was a formula for success.”

The empty streets of Albacete, perhaps because its inhabitants are out having a good time. Europa Press News (Europa Press via Getty Images)

People ate, chatted and, from time to time, they dared to dance. In Albacete, gastronomy played an essential role in the popularization of lateAccording to Gómez, this combination of good food and atmosphere was what managed to hook the public, making sure that no one was in a hurry to leave. “After eating, they have their drinks and, at around seven or eight in the evening, we offer the beer and the tapa, what we call the retapa. The aim was always for customers to be able to spend the whole day in the establishment without having to leave. Some, before leaving, tell me: ‘Alfonso, I sat down at twelve and I’m leaving at one in the morning.’”

Alfonso Gómez, with his brother Alejandro and his partner Carlos Alberto García Conguithey opened several more establishments, such as Tejares 10, Cotton and La Ronería, all within a radius of 100 or 200 meters. García explains that the synergy created with the Albacete fair, which this year has been chosen as the best festival in Spain, was fundamental throughout the process. “We took the tradition of making mojitos from the fair and, when the phenomenon of late began to expand, the fair also began to open its tents earlier.” This situation contributed to the fact that, on many weekends and during the fair period, hotel demand in Albacete was very high.

During the first ten or fifteen years, this phenomenon spread by word of mouth to the nearest areas. “In fact, in Murcia they get angry because at some point they have tried to sell that they were the inventors of the late”, jokes Vicente Pizcueta. From Murcia, he moved to Alicante, where the phenomenon grew as it was a more touristic city, but it took about ten years, until Christmas 2019, for the late arrived in Valencia. “Shortly after, the late “It became a household word, even appearing in TV commercials, and it was the pandemic that acted as a catalyst for its popularity, especially in Madrid, where restrictions were more lax. Right now, it is present throughout Spain,” says the spokesperson.

He late has gained considerable relevance in leisure in Spain, partly displacing traditional nightlife. Vicente Pizcueta explains that, among the changes that the pandemic brought to the sector, such as advance ticket sales or spaces reserved for bubble groups, the custom of starting the party earlier – then forced by the curfew – is the one that has lasted the longest. According to the expert, one million people practice the late every weekend, a figure that has doubled in the last three years. In addition, 20% of leisure venues are open in the afternoon every weekend.

Pizcueta points out two key factors to understand the success of late. Firstly, it highlights the importance of the demographic curve: “The generation of boomers The number of tourists is much higher than that of young people, so it is logical that the offer is mainly aimed at them.” Secondly, he mentions the tourist factor: “Although it is not true that in all of Europe the party ends at three in the morning, that does not prevent tourists from taking advantage of the opportunity to enjoy the Spanish party from six in the evening, since in many cases it is one of the main reasons for their visit.”

Pizcueta assures that the late It is ideal for “a generation of forty-somethings whose nightlife was in frank decline,” as they found it difficult to wait until two in the morning for “something to happen.” “With the latethey can enjoy nightlife again, even if it is at earlier hours,” he says. He also highlights that the most interesting thing about the phenomenon is that young people continue to go out at night, which means that one time has not been replaced by another, but rather the time slot has been extended to attract more audiences. For Alfonso Gómez, the late represents “a different way of enjoying yourself, which allows you to balance leisure time and family.” He explains that “on Sundays you wake up fresh, because at eleven o’clock at night you’re already home.” This allows you to spend time with your family, make plans, such as “going to the next town to eat.” At a certain age, he says, “your body is no longer able to stay up until six in the morning, and you prefer more leisure time.” get healthy”.