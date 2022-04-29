Home page politics

Of: Catherine Reikowski

Manuela Schwesig (SPD), Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. © Stefan Sauer/dpa

Manuela Schwesig (SPD): Did Mecklenburg’s Prime Minister tell the untruth about the climate and environmental foundation in the state parliament?

Schwerin – Since the end of Nord Stream 2 in the course of the escalating Ukraine conflict, Manuela Schwesig (SPD) has also been the focus of media interest. Were there any inconsistencies in connection with the Russian gas pipeline? And the pressure in federal politics on Schwesig has recently increased. Now wants the news magazine mirror have proved a lie before the state parliament.

Before the state parliament, Schwesig had loud mirror The following statement was made about the environmental foundation: “The main purpose of this foundation is climate and environmental protection.” The report also quotes the government spokesman in Schwerin as saying that climate and environmental protection was “the declared goal at the time the Prime Minister made his statement”.

Nord Stream 2: Did Manuela Schwesig (SPD) tell the untruth in the state parliament?

Of the mirror In an article published on Friday, he quotes today’s interior minister and former energy minister, Christianpegel (SPD), as saying: “The foundation was supposed to be a protective shield for companies from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and we didn’t want American sanctions to affect the country .” For these reasons, a foundation was set up with great independence from the state.

From this he draws mirror now come to the conclusion that the foundation was apparently primarily tailored to support the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, not to climate and environmental protection. This is also supported by the great haste with which the foundation was established.

Nord Stream 2: State Chancellery reacts to Spiegel report

In a statement on Friday evening, the State Chancellery made its point of view clear: “There was no deception of the state parliament when the foundation was established.”

The two goals of establishing the foundation – climate protection on the one hand and support for the pipeline from Russia on the other – were always clearly communicated to the deputies. “All MPs knew what they voted on,” it said. You can read all current international reactions to the Ukraine war in our Ukraine diplomacy ticker. (dpa/kat)