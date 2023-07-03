When the Apollo 11 astronauts went to the Moon in July 1969, NASA was concerned for their safety during the complex flight. The agency was also concerned about what space travelers might bring back with them.

For years before Apollo 11, a concern among officials was that the Moon could harbor microorganisms. What if the lunar microbes survived the return trip and caused lunar fever on Earth?

To handle the possibility, NASA planned to quarantine people, instruments, samples, and spacecraft that had come in contact with the lunar material.

But in a recently published article in the journal Isis, Dagomar Degroot, an environmental historian at Georgetown University in Washington, shows that these “planetary protection” efforts were inadequate, to a degree widely unknown before.

“The quarantine protocol seemed a success, only because it was not necessary,” Degroot concludes in the study.

Degroot’s research work also shows that NASA officials knew that lunar germs could present an existential threat and that their lunar quarantine probably wouldn’t keep Earth out of harm’s way if such a threat existed. Regardless, they exaggerated their ability to neutralize that threat.

This narrative, Degroot claims, is an example of the tendency in science projects to downplay existential risks, which are unlikely and difficult to manage, in favor of focusing on smaller, more likely problems. It also offers useful lessons as NASA and other space agencies prepare to collect samples from Mars and other worlds in the solar system for study on Earth.

In the 1960s, no one knew if the Moon harbored life. But scientists were concerned enough that the National Academy of Sciences held a high-level conference in 1964 to discuss contamination between the Moon and Earth. “They agreed that the risk was real and that the consequences could be profound,” Degroot said.

They also agreed that quarantining anything returning from the Moon was both necessary and futile: it would probably fail to contain a microscopic threat.

Despite the conclusions, NASA publicly maintained that it could protect the planet. He spent tens of millions of dollars on a sophisticated quarantine facility, the Lunar Receiving Laboratory.

In the weeks after the return of the Apollo 11 crew, 24 workers were exposed to lunar material and had to be quarantined.

The very return of the Apollo 11 astronauts to Earth also put the planet at risk. “If lunar organisms capable of reproducing in the Earth’s ocean had been present, we would have been fried,” said John Rummel, who worked at NASA.

The tendency to downplay existential risk shows up in climate change, nuclear weapons and artificial intelligence, Degroot said. “Low probability, high impact risks really matter,” he said. “Mitigating them is one of the most important things governments can do.”

By: SARAH SCOLES