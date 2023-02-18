For almost 50 years, a mystery has hovered over Chile and the world of literature, as there are indications that the 1971 Nobel Prize was a victim of the Pinochet dictatorship. After scientific investigations, it is time for Justice to rule. In September 1973, Neftalí Reyes, known throughout the world as Pablo Neruda, was hospitalized at the Santa María Clinics in Santiago de Chile. Precisely at that moment, a dictatorship began in the South American country that would last 17 years.

In the midst of this dark moment in Chilean history, the famous poet died, under suspicious circumstances. The medical report said that the cause was prostate cancer that he had suffered since 1969. However, curiously, the death occurred exactly one day before Neruda left for exile in Mexico.

Suspicions about the cause of death were always present, since the 1971 Nobel Prize in Literature was an uncomfortable presence for the regime of dictator Augusto Pinochet. However, the case remained nebulous until, in 2011, the Communist Party of Chile filed a complaint for the initiation of an investigation: Pablo Neruda’s chauffeur assured that he had been murdered.

In 2013, the writer’s body was exhumed for an examination of his bones. At the time, no relevant chemical agents were found. However, four years later, a second analysis, carried out by 16 experts from different countries and disciplines, detected the presence of the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, considered a biological weapon if applied to human beings.

Solving a five-decade mystery?

The poet’s nephew Rodolfo Reyes, plaintiff lawyer in the inquiry to clarify the cause of death, tells DW: “In 2017 a large amount of Clostridium botulinum was found in the bones, especially in a molar that remained intact. It was also confirmed that Neruda had cancer, but that is not what took his life.”

Based on this finding, a new autopsy was ordered to determine whether Clostridium had occurred through exogenous or endogenous contamination. “The bulletin delivered on January 28 of this year [2023] by the laboratories of McMaster universities, in Canada, and Copenhagen, in Denmark, they concluded that the bacteria did not infiltrate the cadaver from the outside, but that he already had it before he died, it was in his body. This is categorical for us and confirms that Neruda was murdered”, says Reyes.

However, the investigation still continues. According to attorney Elizabeth Flores, plaintiff and representative of the poet’s family, “this fight began, and we have always sought to establish the truth of what happened to Pablo Neruda.”

“Here there is a family issue, but, regardless of that, this is the death of a Nobel Prize, a former ambassador, a former senator, a presidential candidate, a man who united culture and critical and political thinking to the around you.”

“If we decided to reveal the contents of the report, which all the other lawyers also have in their hands, it is because, unfortunately, in Chile there is a certain desire that it not be published”, says the jurist. “We literally inform what the bulletin says, now the story has to be done through the content.”

On February 15, the last expert review of the bulletin prepared by foreign laboratories was delivered. Now it’s up to Judge Paola Plaza to give her verdict on whether Neruda was poisoned or not.

Before receiving the final documents, the magistrate emphasized to the press that it is only in the investigation phase: “There is no deadline established by law to dictate a resolution. This is one step among countless test steps that have taken place in a decade.”

Poetry that transcends death

In cultural circles, Roberto Ippolito, author of Delito Neruda, welcomed the preliminary result of the bulletin, as the truth about that death was “a doubt” that hovered over the famous poet. The Argentine newspaper Página 12 comments that the fact highlights “the magnitude of the crimes committed by the dictatorship” of Pinochet.

In Chile, 91-year-old writer Jorge Edwards said he was surprised by the scientific revelations about his friend’s death, reports La Tercera. In the political world, on the other hand, silence apparently reigns over the conclusions of the analysis of the mortal remains of the author of Canto geral and Confesso que vivi, among numerous other works.

The certainty of his nephew Rodolfo Reyes, however, is unshakable: “Now science has spoken. Labs determined if he injected Neruda with the bacteria, so the logical conclusion is that it killed him. It is a great pity that this man was murdered, who left a huge legacy with his work. At least I know his verse power will never fade.”

I have been reborn many times, from the bottom / of defeated stars, rebuilding the thread / of the eternities that poblé with my hands, / and now I am going to die, without anything else, with the earth / on my body, destined to be earth.”

(I was reborn many times, from the bottom / of defeated stars, rebuilding the thread / of the eternities that I peopled with my hands / and now I will die, with nothing left, with earth / on my body, destined to be earth)

(Pablo Neruda – La Muerte)