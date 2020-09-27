A few days ago, there were signs of Phosphine Gas in Venus (Venus) clouds. Along with this, signs of life were also found on Venus. Now a recent study has raised the possibility that the compound had reached there from the earth itself. Researchers at Harvard have given a theory that Biosignature gas reached Venus with meteorites that had passed through our Earth’s atmosphere to Venus.Indeed, in the year 2017, a meteorite went back into space, touching the Earth’s atmosphere for 90 seconds. The team feels that in the meantime it may have taken 10,000 microbial colony Venus from our world. This is likely because in the last 3.7 billion years, 6 lakh space rocks have reached Venus touching the earth’s atmosphere. However, it is difficult to say how much life exists in the Earth’s upper atmosphere, but the possibility of it leaving Earth on Venus has not been ruled out.

Signs of life found with phosphine gas on Venus, British scientists claim

This discovery will work in future

Scientists say that the presence of microorganisms outside the Earth can be detected with the help of a future probe that can sample Venus’ clouds. Be it a study on Venus or a sample to be brought to the earth from there, this will be an important part when preparing a mission. The mixing of genomic material between Venus and Earth will strengthen Panspermia.

Gas found in venus clouds

So can humans live on Venus?

Explain that phosphine is a colorless gas that smells like garlic or rotten fish. This gas is excreted in the absence of oxygen by mycobacteria. This gas is also produced in small amounts due to the breakdown of carbonic substances. Scientists have said that this chemical process has increased the chances of micro bacteria on Venus. However, this planet is not fit for humans to live due to its temperature. The surface temperature of Venus is about 464 ° C. At the same time, the pressure is also 92 times higher than on Earth.