Lucknow CBI court is going to give its verdict tomorrow in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, regarding the dismantling of the disputed structure. Many veteran BJP leaders are accused in this case. LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Champat Rai and Sadhvi Ritambhara. These are the big faces on whom the verdict in the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya is going to come tomorrow.

This decision is going to come at a time when the Supreme Court has decided in favor of Ram Janmabhoomi and the construction of Ram temple has also started. The CBI court will decide whether the disputed structure design was dropped in Ayodhya on 6 December 1992 or the structure was broken in the anger of the kar sevaks.

There were a total of 49 accused in this case out of which 17 accused have died. The remaining 32 main accused will be judged. The court has asked all the accused to appear in person on the day of judgment. However, due to corona, the aged and sick accused are likely to be exempted from personal appearance.

What is the whole matter

In 1992, on December 6, in the Ramjanmabhoomi complex, permission for Karseva was sought from the Supreme Court. It was said that Rambhaktas will offer water of Saryu and a handful of soil on Ram’s platform in Ayodhya. The then BJP government had given an affidavit in the court, claiming that the kar sevaks would return only by doing service. But the devotees gathered in lakhs demolished the disputed structure. After the structure was demolished, the then Kalyan Singh government resigned taking responsibility for the incident. Later, the government ordered an inquiry into the demolition.

The CID started investigating this case first, but later this entire case was handed over to the CBI. Before the court’s decision on the disputed structure demolition case in Ayodhya, Uma Bharti has written a letter to BJP President JP Nadda saying that she is ready to go to jail but will not take bail in this case.

