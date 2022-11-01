And according to what the British “Sky News” website revealed, the “Royal Mail” website was exposed to a glitch in the “Click & Drop” service, which led to some customers seeing requests and other users’ details.

“As a precaution, we have temporarily suspended access to Click & Drop,” the postal services company said. “We are treating the issue as a high priority.”

By mid-afternoon on Tuesday, numerous complaints had spread on Twitter, with some users reporting seeing details of other people’s requests and data.

About two hours later, the Royal Mail said: “We fully understand what happened and apologize for the inconvenience caused by this glitch.”

“Our engineers are working as hard as possible to get the site back up and running,” he said.

It is not yet known whether the British “Royal Mail” website was hacked, or if it was just an “electronic bug”.

Click & Drop is Royal Mail’s package shipping service, by paying postage online and collecting or shipping packages to a specific location before they are dispatched.