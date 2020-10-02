The CBI investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death had formed a team of AIIMS forensic experts to find out whether Sushant was killed or committed suicide. The CBI will decide the direction of its investigation based on this report. It is being told that the forensic team of AIIMS has given its report to the CBI. However, nothing has been confirmed by the CBI about this yet.

According to the report of our associate channel Times Now, sources have revealed that the forensic panel of AIIMS has given its report to CBI in Sushant case. It is being told that the forensic team denied any evidence of murder in this report. Earlier, the panel of Cooper Hospital, which did Sushant’s postmortem, also termed Sushant’s death as suicide. However, so far no response has been received from the CBI team about what has been reported in the forensic report of AIIMS.

However, apart from the report of CBI AIIMS, CFSL is also awaiting forensic report. The CFSL team, apart from taking organic and biological samples from Sushant’s house, had also done dummy tests several times. Only after the final report of AIIMS and CFSL will the CBI decide the direction of investigation in this case.

Explain that Sushant’s family, friends and fans have been expressing disappointment over the delay in the CBI investigation for the past several days. Apart from this, there is a demand from family and fans that this case should not be investigated by suicide but by the angle of murder. The lawyer for Sushant’s family is also not happy with the direction of the investigation in Sushant’s case.