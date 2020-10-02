However, apart from the report of CBI AIIMS, CFSL is also awaiting forensic report. The CFSL team, apart from taking organic and biological samples from Sushant’s house, had also done dummy tests several times. Only after the final report of AIIMS and CFSL will the CBI decide the direction of investigation in this case.
Explain that Sushant’s family, friends and fans have been expressing disappointment over the delay in the CBI investigation for the past several days. Apart from this, there is a demand from family and fans that this case should not be investigated by suicide but by the angle of murder. The lawyer for Sushant’s family is also not happy with the direction of the investigation in Sushant’s case.
