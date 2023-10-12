Nothing was kept silent. Shirley Cherres is one of the most controversial participants in ‘La casa de Magaly’ due to her acid comments towards other reality show participants and the many revelations she has released during the program. One of the spiciest moments of the show was when she received ‘Puma’ Carranza wearing a sensual red lingerie, something that was widely talked about on social networks. However, now that the former footballer and Carmen Rodriguez announced their divorce, it was speculated that the former model had something to do with the breakup.

Shirley denied these accusations and emphatically ruled out having been the third party in contention and the cause of the separation between José Luis Carranza and the mother of his children, but she did accept that she had an encounter with the symbol of ‘OR‘ when he was going through the legal procedure to become a single man again. “I think that (the meeting with ‘Puma’) was for my birthday, for March… yes, for March… They had told me that he was in the divorce process”Cherres admitted in an interview with the reporter from ‘Magaly TV, the firm’.

