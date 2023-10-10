‘There is room at the bottom’ He never ceases to surprise his fans. In the recent episode of the famous América TV series, Francesca received a visit from Luigi Corleone, an Italian whom she met during her trip to Europe and who she invited to stay at her house during her stay in Peru. After that, very excited, ‘Noni’ told Claudio to prepare the best dishes to show her guest Peruvian cuisine.

When they were about to try lunch, Francesca called for Cristóbal and Alessia, to whom she introduced her guest. This raised the doubts of ‘Jimmy’s’ ex-lover, who asked if they were just friends, to which Luigi responded that, in fact, they are just companions, but that he would like to be something more. This moved the young woman very much and surprised everyone with an “Oh my!”, especially Francesca, who couldn’t help but remember her daughter Isabella with a mixture of sadness and happiness.