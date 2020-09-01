Pictures of cake shop, Riya’s Insta story too Some of Riya’s pictures have been shared by a cake shop on her Instagram. All these pictures are from June 12 and it is said that these pictures were also shared by Riya Chakraborty on her Instagram Story. Riya Chakraborty also took the name of Sushant’s X manager Shruti Modi while thanking the cake shop with the pictures.

Picture frame behind the picture looks like Riya has many pictures on the cake shop’s Instagram. Questions are also arising that for whom was Riya Chakraborty ordered this cake on 12 June 2020? Riya’s pictures show the place just behind him, Sushant’s living room. A frame of the house has a picture of an Astranaut, whose edge is exactly the same as in Sushant’s living room.

May be old pictures However, these pictures can also be old. It is possible that these pictures are for the promotion of the cake shop, which Riya has already bought. Generally, the social media accounts of the stars are handled by their social media managers. In such a situation, it is possible that the pictures are old and after the promotional deal from the cake shop, these pictures are posted.

Talked with Rumi Jafri on June 12 However, on June 12, an apprehension comes from the statement of filmmaker Rumi Jaffrey. Rumi had said in her statement that on June 12, she had done a film final with Sushant, in which Riya Chakraborty was to be seen as the lead actress. Rumi also said that on June 12, she had a talk with Riya and Sushant.

CBI inquiry and June 12 truth!

Riya Chakraborty said in her statement to her Mumbai Police, ED, CBI that she had left Sushant’s house on 8 June. Riya also said in her interview that after this she did not talk to Sushant, because he had blocked her number in anger. But in the meantime, some pictures have surfaced on social media, which raise questions on these claims of Riya. The question was whether Riya was at Sushant’s house on June 12? Or it is possible that the pictures are old and posted on 12 June.