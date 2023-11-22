PlayStation Portal has recently been marketed. It is a platform to be used with PS5, via Remote Play, to play in portable mode (within certain limits). How long has Sony been planning this device. Although it is not known precisely, a old patent from 2017 which shows exactly what appears to be a prototype of the PS Portal.

As you can see just below, it is a screen with the two halves of a DualShock controller (DualSense didn’t exist at the time, remember) with all the relevant buttons. Being a patent, the aim is not to show the design of the product in detail but only the general idea and its functionality and, in general, it seems to be a PS Portal.