Although it was released in the 70s, “The guy from 8” it continues to be quite a profitable intellectual property. Proof of this is that his characters are included in different modern projects; however, like many iconic productions, it hid various secrets, such as the real name of its protagonist. However, there is a theory that has caused a stir among fans.

This famous creation of Robert Gomez Bolanos he sought to reflect, despite his softened figure and focused on a child audience, various real-life situations. For this reason, a curious photograph has sparked an uproar among Twitter users, who have come to consider an alleged infidelity in the plot.

“El chavo del 8” is one of the most famous series on Spanish-speaking TV. Photo: Televisa

The details of the controversy

A picture showed the teacher giraffes with a bouquet of roses, which he usually took to Doña Florinda. Everything was normal until then, but what many noticed was that he was wearing a wedding ring on his finger, which has made the followers of the program think that he could have been married when he visited Kiko’s mother.

User on Twitter sparks controversy over a photo of Professor Jirafales wearing a ring. Photo: Twitter

Although there is no official reason for this curious detail, there are two reasons that have sounded like the most accepted among the faithful fans.

The first is that the actor behind the character, Reuben Aguirreforgot to take off the wedding ring, since in those years he was married to Consuelo de los Reyes.

The other option could be that, as part of some undeveloped narrative thread, the popular ‘Master Sausage’ (as Chavo called him) he would have been a widower years before. In this way, still with the purpose of courting Doña Florinda, he decided to keep his ring out of respect for the memory of a possible deceased lover.