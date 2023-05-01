Wassen Harry was taken off his pedestal at Madame Tussauds in London in 2020, after he and his wife Meghan announced that they were taking a step back from the British monarchy and moved to the US. He was then separated from the hard core of the family and displayed elsewhere in the museum.

Relations between Harry and the rest of the royal family are strained. There has been speculation for months about the possible presence of the 38-year-old prince at the coronation of his father Charles III, but it has now been announced that he will travel to London on Saturday 6 May.

For the wax museum, that is reason enough to place Harry back with the rest of the family, Madame Tussauds says. At least for a while. After the coronation, his wax figure will probably be separated from the rest of the royal family.

