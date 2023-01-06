This is perhaps one of the first internet hoaxes. Broadcast from 1988 to 1993, “The Wonder Years,” starring Fred Savage, Danica McKellar, and Josh Savianocame to television to show how adolescent problems, love, family and death came together to give life to one of the most iconic series on TV.

With the end of “The Wonder Years”, each interpreter took different paths. One of them, Saviano, who gave life to Paul Pfeiffer, moved away from the industry and decided to study law. While he was in college, a rumor about him and Marilyn Manson became popular on internet forums.

Josh Saviano brought Paul Pfeiffer to life in “The Wonder Years” Photo: ABC

The rumor of Marilyn Manson playing Paul Pfeiffer is false

Without knowing where the rumor that Brian Warner (Marilyn Manson) gave life to Paul Pfeiffer came from, in 2013 actor Josh Saviano spoke with the Yahoo! about this theme. Beyond being upset at being part of a viral that has been on the internet for decades, he took it as something anecdotal.

“I must be one of the first internet rumorsThis dates back to 1994, and the network was just about to become what it is today. I found out about this in college from my classmates, but also from someone from ‘The Wonder Years,’” she commented.

At the time, Saviano was a law student at Yale University, and he says that heard what people were saying about him from Danica McKellarWinnie Cooper in the series that made him famous.

“I had no idea who Marilyn Manson was. So I talked to my friends to explain it to me. Progressively, it became a fun anecdote for everyone at the school,” Saviano said.

The funny thing is that the actor not only talks about the fact that Marilyn Manson has been related to his character, but also artists like Lady Gaga and Patrick Carney. Beyond being interested in seeing this “Wonder Years” rumor die on the internet, he says he “loves it.”

“More than 20 years later, this continues. But it has not only been with him, other musicians have been related. Lady Gaga, for example. I have no musical ability, so it fascinates me, ”she explained.

“The Wonder Years” is one of the iconic TV series. Photo: ABC

The rumor about Paul Pfeiffer, who since the 90s has surprised more than one viewer, has an explanation. Does his actor bother what they say about him? No, at least so far it amuses him.