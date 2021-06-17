Some time ago Pippo Baudo had released a series of statements on Italian television and his colleagues, attacking in particular Carlo Conti and Paolo Bonolis. The latter, thus, decided to reply again to the accusations.

Paolo Bonolis he has recently celebrated his parents 60 years. For the occasion, he gave a long interview in the weekly “Who” in which he talked about his family, of her private life and his career.

The announcer, however, it is also back to talk about Pippo Baudo, and recent statements that the man released on him. The famous conductor of the Sanremo Festival, in fact, he accused the programs of Bonolis to be vulgar and, above all, seen is revised.

So Paul, which already which week ago he had replied to colleague, is back to talk about the question.

Paolo Bonolis replies to Pippo Baudo

Going back to talking about the accusations received from Pippo Baudo, Paolo Bonolis revealed that he always car with his colleague a particular relationship, made of ups and downs.

“It was a lot with me sour “.

explained the conductor, telling that where Baudo sees vulgarity he finds instead lightness, and stating that it could probably all be caused by a “Generational problem”.

“Sorry, for him”

he concluded Bonolis who also wanted to comment on the path of his wife Sonia, which will soon take apparently al GF Vip in the role of columnist.

“She is blossoming following his path … I am happy, so it is welcome “.

he told Paul, flying over the crisis which, according to some, would have hit him and Bruganelli lately! Some particular comments facts about social from the woman, in fact, they brought the public to believe that between the two there was a some cooling.

The conductor, however, they don’t care such items and, indeed, continues to to celebrate his 60 years and his many goals!