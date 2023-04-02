We’ll see if Nyck de Vries was bad, or if he was just plain unlucky again.

Finally we Dutch know how Germans felt in 1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004. Very nice that guys like Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Nick Heidfeld and Ralf Schumacher participate, but they all came and mass to the Hockenheimring and the Nürburgring for Der Schumi.

It is also quite simple for the Dutch success supporter. You can cheer for everything that Max Verstappen does! After all, the best man is always at the front. For the other Dutch driver, things are not going very well for the time being. Today it didn’t look great. Was Nyck De Vries really that bad or was it a combination of circumstances?

Strategy, wear, Ocon

Well, of course it’s the latter. The driver made this known after the race ViaPlay. Of course we also watched with suspicion, as Verstappen’s win seemed to be a formality quite quickly (until the last restart, of course). However, this race was very sour, because in principle the Frisian had a good weekend. In the practice sessions he was finally able to make some kilometers and he managed to get to Q2. That’s just good, especially when you consider that the AlphaTarui AT04 is not really top material.

Once again, the strategy went wrong. At least, they were well aware that starting off on hard tires and then driving on as long as possible was a good option. Albert Park is quite slippery and has many straights. The wear is quite good. Unfortunately, there was a reboot where everyone can transfer to the hard band for free. To make things even more sour, De Vries had to switch to the medium tire earlier than desired (already after 8 laps).

Is de Vries bad or just three times unlucky?

But more went wrong. During the race he hit Esteban Ocon, causing De Vries to briefly fly into the air with his car. That caused some damage to his wing. Because the wing was not functioning properly, it put extra stress on the tires and they wore out very quickly. To top it all off, he was also bowled off the track by Logan Sargeant on the last restart.

Will Nyck de Vries still be okay? The first three races with zero points and a bit of hassle every weekend is of course not a good start. We still have to wait for the right track for the AlphaTauri, which have rarely been in such bad shape as in 2023. Perhaps they will perform better on tracks such as Silverstone and Imola.

Then the high word is now yours, dear reader! Will Nyck de Vries show something nice this season or should Helmut Marko have opted for a young talent from their own group? Let us know in the comments!

