Nyck de Vries can still become an absolute motorsport legend, even if he never gets into a Formula 1 car again.

Yesterday it became clear that Nyck de Vries will no longer drive at AlphaTauri. Whether he gets a spare role there, can drive in the DTM or whether he can go is still unclear.

De Vries has had a huge load of verbal diarrhea in recent months. Now the internet is full of things you don’t want to know about, but in this case it was aimed quite directly at the man.

But was Nyck de Vries really that bad? Bwoah. The difference with Tsunoda was not very big and that AlphaTauri AT04 was the broom wagon of the field. Marko had hoped that Nyck was a driver who would be there immediately and could rise above the material. That was not the case, so in that respect the congé is understandable. Whether it’s fair is another matter.

Compensation

Autoblog reader Stef Stuntpilot had something nice and striking to say about it:

Was especially surprised that the sentiment about De Vries was so negative. It seemed as if Max’s extreme adoration had to be compensated by burning De Vries down. @stefstuntpilotgood with words.

There’s a grain of truth there. All our love goes to Verstappen and De Vries razed to the ground is proof that we are not fanboys. Or something.

How good was de Vries in Formula 1?

Anyway, we wondered: is Nyck de Vries really that bad? Is that right now? After all, he is champion in Formula E and Formula 2. You don’t become that just like that. But how good or bad is Nyck really?

Well, before that, we took a look at the statistics other Dutch Formula 1 drivers:

Position driver Points starts 1 Max Verstappen 2,266.5 173 2 Jose Verstappen 17 107 3 Carl Godin de Beaufort 4 28 4 Christian Alberts 4 46 5 Gijs van Lennep 2 8 6 Nick de Vries 2 11 7 Hub Rothengatter 0 25 8 John Lammers 0 23 9 Giedo of the Guard 0 19 11 Boy Haye 0 3 12 Roelof Wunderink 0 3 13 Robert Dornbos 0 3 14 Michael Bleekemolen 0 1 15 Ben Pont 0 1 16 Robert Slotemaker 0 0

Verstappen clan is successful

So it is clear that only one is the best, Max Verstappen. His father Jos Verstappen is still the clear number 2. After that it gets more exciting. Carel Godin de Beaufort is on an equal footing with Christijan Albers, only Carel needed fewer races.

Nyck de Vries would therefore end up in P6, because Gijs van Lennep needed fewer races to get those two points. Now we have to honestly say that De Vries scored his points in 2022 at Williams, not in that AlphaTauri pear box.

Most Dutch drivers just don’t score any points

For the rest, there are mainly a lot of drivers who have not scored any points. So Nyck can always work as a commentator based on (recent) experience.

There are also a lot of Dutch drivers who have never made it to F1, think of Tom Coronel (was close to a seat for Arrows in 2000 that Jos Verstappen eventually took) and Ho-Pin Tung (some testing for Williams).

Yes, Robert Doornbos is actually an exception, because he did not drive those three races at the back under the Dutch flag, but that of Monaco.

Future Nyck de Vries

So now back to Nyck de Vries. He already has an impressive resume in motorsport. A follow-up in Formula 1 seems to be difficult, although Jos Verstappen and Jan Lammers have proven that an unlikely return to F1 is always possible. In addition, De Vries is still young enough to practice all kinds of other motorsport disciplines.

It is more than good enough for the top of endurance racing, IndyCar or DTM. Besides, Gijs van Lennep is an absolute legend in motorsport. And he has just as many points as Nyck de Vries. Only making it to F1 is not given to many, so in that sense De Vries has already achieved a lot of success with hard work.

This article Was Nyck de Vries really that bad in Formula 1? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Nyck #Vries #bad #Formula