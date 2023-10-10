She had been drinking and probably also had drugs, but ‘did not want to be injected’ when she was stopped behind the wheel. Former Massa is Kassa star Nicol Kremers will appear in court on Tuesday for refusing a blood test. In the court in Breda we will hear more about the psychological condition of the 33-year-old Brabant woman who got into a tough fight with her ex, Peter Gillis.

#Nicol #Kremers #mental #wreck #refused #blood #test