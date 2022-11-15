“Black Panther: Wakanda forever” closes Phase 4 of the UCM in style. The film is already a box office success and fans have loved the introduction of Namor, King of Talocán, played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta. With the recent live action adaptation of ‘The Submariner’, an old scene from “Spider-Man 2” of Toby Maguire has resurfaced on the internet. The reason? It would have shown the cameo of the aquatic character years ago.

Let’s remember that the saga directed by Sam Raimi, despite the mixed reviews, marked a before and after in superhero cinema, in addition to presenting iconic characters in front of large audiences. However, he left some in the dark and this would be the case of Namor.

Tenoch Huerta as Namor is the new revelation of the UCM. Photo: composition LR/Marvel/Netflix

Was Namor in “Spider-Man 2”?

“Spider-Man 2” was one of those films whose success led to the release of a novelization of its plot; that is, a book around the tape that would cover script holes or parts of the narrative that needed to be deepened. The writing was prepared by Peter David himself, screenwriter of the film in question.

With that in mind, let’s first recall that in the footage we saw a homeless man wearing the Spider-Man suit before J. Jonah Jameson, after he found it in a garbage can. The manager of the Dailey Bugle pays him $100 and asks him to leave.

Now, we return to the book. On the pages, according to the Screen Rant portal, the scene of the homeless man is further extended. In this way, after leaving Jameson’s office, the secretary Betty Brant approaches the subject and offers him more money, as a reward for the somewhat derogatory treatment he received.

The man bows to her almost like royalty, by way of thanks, but tells her he doesn’t remember where she came from. Thereupon, Betty teases him that he may have been the king of Atlantis in the near past, causing the drifter some thoughtful confusion.

This event, as explained by the aforementioned medium, is a clear reference to comic #4 of “Fantastic Four”, in which it is detailed that Namor lost his memory after World War II and, after forgetting who he was and where he came from, began to wander the streets of New York.

That, until he runs into johnny stormalias Human Torch, who recognizes him from some previous postcards. In this way, Namor recovers those passages of his life that were forgotten and returns home.