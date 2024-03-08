DThe excitement over the bed bug infestation in Paris, which made headlines around the world in the fall, was, according to the French government's findings, deliberately fueled by Russia. European Minister Jean-Noël Barrot recently said on private television channel TF1 that the government could prove that the campaign was part of Moscow's hybrid warfare.

“The issue was blown up online by accounts connected to Russia,” said the 40-year-old minister, who was previously responsible for the digital economy and is considered an IT expert. This was intended to harm France shortly before the Summer Olympics and give the impression that foreign visitors to Paris should fear being infected by the parasites. “A connection was even wrongly drawn between the admission of Ukrainian refugees and the spread of bed bugs,” said the European Minister. “This was spread by accounts linked to the Kremlin.”

“National Psychosis”

At the time, social networks were overflowing with videos and eyewitness reports from Parisian cinemas, hotels and public transport with alleged bed bug infestations. The press spoke of a “national psychosis”. Exterminators could hardly save themselves from orders. A Left Party lawmaker brought a jar of dead bed bugs to the National Assembly, which she waved in front of television cameras to demand an emergency plan. The government called an emergency meeting because it feared damage to its image before the Olympics. It is believed that Moscow could also fuel fears of terrorist attacks before the Olympics.

The Foreign Ministry in Paris says that the disinformation campaigns from Moscow are becoming increasingly bold. The Star of David graffiti on more than 150 house facades in Paris is said to have been a targeted Russian propaganda campaign to divide society. The Stars of David on the facades increased the fear of attacks among Jewish French people in October, and the Jewish umbrella organization CRIF spoke of a “shock”. The perpetrators were caught. They confessed that they had been paid by a Russian client. The Elysée Palace is particularly angry about misinformation about a planned assassination attempt on President Macron in Kiev. In mid-February, a manipulated news report (“deep fake”) from the foreign broadcaster France 24 about a planned visit by Macron to Kiev was spread online. The deceptively real-looking video said that the president had to cancel the trip because of a planned assassination attempt.

Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné recently made French secret services' findings about a propaganda network codenamed “Portal Kombat” public on the Internet. Behind this lies a shadowy empire of at least 193 fake news portals that are controlled by Moscow.