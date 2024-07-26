JJuan Pablo Montoya continues to give something to talk about after revealing those memories he has of his career in the Formula 1 and in international motorsport. The Colombian driver continues to express himself openly and sparked the debate when referring to the Brazilian Ayrton senna and the German Michael Schumacher.

Montoya He took advantage of the space he has in the newspaper Ace and the W radio to answer a question from a fan who asked about the two kings of world motor racing. Juan Pablo did not hesitate to say that Senna will always be his idol.

Juan Pablo Montoya, driver who won the Indianapolis 500 and Formula 1 races. Photo:AFP Share

Senna, Montya’s idol

“I grew up watching Senna. He was my idol since I was little, I was a huge fan of Senna,” the Colombian driver began by saying with some nostalgia when remembering the driver who died in a tragic accident at the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994.

“I grew up watching him race and, unfortunately, he died in 1994 and I came to England in 1995, so I couldn’t see it live“The truth is it was impressive,” said Juan Pablo Montoya.

In the middle of his speech he decided to omit the topic Michel Schumacher, who was the rival to beat in his time in the Formula 1. Montoya He focused on his idol Senna and recalled an anecdote he had with a McLaren buyer some time ago.

Ayrton Senna, Formula One champion, has died. Photo:AFP Share

The anecdote of Juan Pablo

“I met a man who bought a McLaren and he asked me to accompany him, I was with him on the track and we took off a Senna car. Seeing that is spectacular, when you see Senna’s cars from that time it is impressive,” he said.

Juan Pablo Montoya He recalled that on the day of the tragic news of Ayrton’s death, he was just minutes away from entering a kart race. For the driver, what he was hearing at the racetrack was unreal.

“I was at the racetrack, at a kart race. When we got to the track, the journalists were saying: ‘Senna is dead, he crashed and died’. In my mind I thought that he couldn’t die. It was a kind of idolatry that went beyond that and I thought that nothing would ever happen to him,” he concluded.

Sebastian Montoya and his father. Photo:Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Share

