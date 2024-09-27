The series ‘Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menéndez’, available on Netflix, has captured great public attention by telling the story of the brothers sentenced to life in prison for the murder of their parents in 1989. Based on real events and directed by Ryan Murphythe production has sparked interest not only because of the seriousness of the crime, but also because of personal details about the Menéndezes, such as the surprising fact that Lyle Menendez She wore a toupee, a look that has intrigued viewers of this hit series.

The case of the Menéndez brothers shocked the United States and the world, and their story continues to be a topic of debate decades later. The series explores not only the events that led to the crime, but also the tense family dynamics and pressures both brothers faced from their parents. With the recent release of ‘Monsters’ on Netflix, details about the Menéndezes’ private lives, such as Lyle’s famous toupee, have once again captured the public’s attention.

Was Lyle Menendez bald?

In one of the show’s episodes, Lyle is shown wearing a toupee, which has raised a number of questions from viewers. The answer is yes, Lyle Menéndez wore a toupee in real lifeand this was not by his own decision, but by a request from his father, José Menéndez, who had high expectations for his son and wanted him to maintain an impeccable image.

According to journalist Robert Rand, author of the book ‘The Menéndez Murders’, José Menéndez was convinced that his son Lyle would have a promising future in politics, so he demanded that he wear a toupee to cover his incipient baldness. This detail, which may seem trivial, reveals the pressure that the brothers faced to comply with the demands of their father, who was also accused of having abused them both physically and psychologically.

Lyle Menendez. Photo: Netflix

Lyle Menéndez’s hairpiece in Netflix’s ‘Monsters’

The scene in which Lyle Menéndez uses the toupee in the series ‘Monsters’ is a faithful reflection of a real episode that took place before the murders occurred. According to Rand’s story, the toupee was the cause of a tense family argument when his mother, Kitty Menendez, yanked it off during a fight, revealing her son’s baldness. This moment surprised even Erik Menéndez, who was unaware that his brother wore a toupee.

These types of details highlight the complexities of the relationship between the siblings and their parents, and contribute to a better understanding of the dysfunctional environment in which they grew up. For viewers, this detail of the toupee adds a new nuance to the public image of Lyle Menendezwho along with his brother Erik was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murder of their parents in 1989.

The case of the brothers Lyle and Erik Menéndez

The story of Lyle and Erik Menéndez has captured audiences’ attention for decades, both in the United States and globally. On the night of August 20, 1989, the brothers murdered their parents, José and Kitty Menéndez, in their Beverly Hills mansion. The crime was brutal and planned, as the brothers attempted to create an alibi by attending the movies after the murder. However, investigations revealed inconsistencies in their stories and suspicion fell on them when they began spending large sums of money on luxury goods.

The Menéndez brothers on trial. Photo: ABC

The breaking point in the investigation was the confession of Erik Menendez to his therapist, who revealed the details of the crime to the authorities. During the trial, the defense argued that the brothers had been victims of years of physical, psychological and sexual abuse by their father, José Menéndez, which triggered the murder as an act of desperation. However, despite these arguments, the brothers were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Summary: Lyle Menéndez was bald in real life, just like in his Netflix series