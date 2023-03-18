Arrowed by Cupid? Rosangela Espinoza It has captured the attention of different entertainment media since it went to the United Arab Emirates on more than one occasion. After that, the former reality girl clarified that she traveled alone and is single. However, the alarms were turned on again after she was seen repeatedly in the company of Karlos Terrones, a successful businessman, with whom she would have started dating since she returned to Peru.

Rosángela Espinoza shines with businessman

The last Thursday March 16, Rosangela Espinoza was captured by the reporters of “Amor y fuego” at the concert of the Colombian Camilo. Despite the fact that the popular “Selfie Girl” chose to wear a cap to cover her face, she was recognized. Both arrived together and enjoyed the live show.

Previously, they were also caught having lunch in the company of another friend. Carlos Terrones He drove his truck past the house of ‘Rous’ and they went to a restaurant in Arequipa. There they talked for hours and published part of his output on social networks.

Rosángela Espinoza’s Valentine’s date

It should be noted that this was not the first time that Rosángela Espinoza has been seen with Karlos Terrones. In the month of February, the alleged couple showed off in the presentation made by Romeo Santos for Valentine’s Day. The influencer shared videos of the incredible show, but at no time did she show that she was accompanied.

For his part, the aforementioned businessman uploaded some images in which he appears next to the model. After the romantic show at the National Stadium, they went to eat hamburgers. According to the information issued by “Love and fire”, the man would have left her at home at approximately 3 in the morning.