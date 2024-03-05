After her long-awaited return from Chile, the outstanding performer Lita Pezo shared impressions about her recent experience at the emblematic Viña del Mar 2024 Festival. Despite her successful initial performances, the singer did not obtain victory in the international competition, a result that has sparked controversy and among his thousands of fans. The news of an alleged “robbery” against the artist and her score after her performance has flooded the networks, suggesting that the low score she achieved in the final did not reflect the talent or popularity she demonstrated in the stages. preliminaries.

YOU CAN SEE: After Lita Pezo's defeat, users are angry and accuse Viña de Mar 2024 of fraud: “It was a robbery”

Was Lita Pezo punished for Viña del Mar 2024?

Kevin Salcedo, musical accompanist of the also Peruvian Ruby Palomino at the festival, revealed a situation that he witnessed behind the scenes. He claims that the organization justified Pezo's final score due to the detection of unsportsmanlike behavior on the part of his followers, known as “anti-vote”, which sought to disfavor the other participants to boost his position.

The controversy arises when considering that, despite leading with the highest honors during the preliminary rounds, the Peruvian representative was inexplicably relegated. According to Salcedo, the production of the event directly pointed out this negative voting scheme as a reason to modify the final results, a practice that goes against the values ​​of the event.

Kevin Salcedo is the musician who accompanied Ruby Palomino in Viña del Mar. Photo: Instagram/Kevin Salcedo

“Talking today with production about what happened with Peru, cThey commented that it was basically a punishment to lower our final score for identifying an anti-vote, where the juries reached the decision to sanction this evil act. Whether true or not, it would be correct, I believe, for the Viña del Mar Festival to give an official statement giving the final reasons why Lita, having the highest scores in all her galas, did not take any seagulls, and thus settle our feeling of theft,” he expressed on his social networks.

YOU CAN SEE: Lita Pezo's family speaks out after her participation in Viña del Mar: We are baffled

What did Lita Pezo say about the alleged punishment against her?

In an interview for Carlos Carlín's channel, Lita Pezo broke her silence on the issue of her score in Viña 2024 and denied having ever incited her followers to participate in unfair practices. The peruvian singer He claimed to have learned of the questionable tactics only after ending his participation and emphasized his disapproval of any form of disloyalty.

Although he acknowledged the existence of unethical strategies among some of his followers, Pezo clarified that he personally always opposed such actions, and asked for clean and fair support. In response to the accusations, the artist urged the Viña del Mar organization to issue an official statement that clarifies the circumstances and restores confidence in both the participants and the public.

“I was arriving in Lima when I found out about that issue. What will it be then? I found out about certain strategies, and I instantly made a video for the WhatsApp group that I made together with my team, in which I said that I did not agree with promoting the anti-vote. The only thing I asked of them is that they support me with their seven stars and if anyone else wants to do it (the anti-vote), let's not fall for that. “I wouldn't be loyal,” he said.

#Lita #Pezo #punished #Viña #Singer #breaks #silence #quotI #learned #strategiesquot