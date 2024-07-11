According to a report by journalist Mikhail Klimentov, a former editor of the Washington Post who published the article through his Patreon, it seems that Riot had planned a Smash Bros.-style fighting-platformer linked to the universe of the famous League of Legendsbut that the project was cancelled due to Multiversus.

Riot has been expanding the League of Legends universe for some time now, turning it into a sort of multiverse made up of different games: we’ve seen, among others, the card game Legends of Runeterra, the RPG Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, and others, but among these there was apparently also supposed to be an action fighting game with platform elements similar to Smash Bros.

The title was supposed to be Pool Party and was supposed to be based on League of Legends characters, but it was all canceled, apparently also due to the difficulties encountered by Multiversus.