According to a report by journalist Mikhail Klimentov, a former editor of the Washington Post who published the article through his Patreon, it seems that Riot had planned a Smash Bros.-style fighting-platformer linked to the universe of the famous League of Legendsbut that the project was cancelled due to Multiversus.
Riot has been expanding the League of Legends universe for some time now, turning it into a sort of multiverse made up of different games: we’ve seen, among others, the card game Legends of Runeterra, the RPG Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, and others, but among these there was apparently also supposed to be an action fighting game with platform elements similar to Smash Bros.
The title was supposed to be Pool Party and was supposed to be based on League of Legends characters, but it was all canceled, apparently also due to the difficulties encountered by Multiversus.
Multiversus’s difficulties have scared Riot Games
The Warner Bros. game based on the official licenses of the company in question, with a very similar structure, faced a rather bumpy rideand this would have convinced Riot to abandon this path.
After a promising start, the game proved to be complex to support, and this seems to have put the authors of League of Legends on guard, who abandoned the project.
Pool Party was in development with a team of around 80 people until last May, when the game was apparently cancelled. Some of the developers employed have been moved to other projects, while some have reportedly been fired outright.
Riot neither confirmed nor denied the matter, saying that “We always have a certain amount of projects in various stages of research and development, and creating or moving projects is something that happens several times a year,” the company said in response to Klimentov’s article.
#League #Legends #supposed #Smash #Bros.style #fighting #game #cancelled #due #Multiversus
Leave a Reply