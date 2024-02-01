This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss yesterday's PlayStation State of Play and the latest game announcements.

Sony showed off what's to come this year, including looks at Stellar Blade, Judas, and Silent Hill, plus reveals of Sonic x Shadow Generations, Until Dawn and Metro Awakening.

Perhaps most exciting is the return of Hideo Kojima with not one but two games: we got a proper look at the upcoming Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, as well as the announcement of a new action espionage game and movie that definitely won't be called Metal Gear Solid.

Here to talk all things State of Play are the Eurogamer news team: Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy, and Liv Ngan.



Newscast: State of Play 2024





Was Kojima the savior of PlayStation's State of Play?