Many stars associated with Bollywood have given their fans a happy new year through social media. At the same time, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also wish their fans new year through social media, but by doing so, they have once again come into the discussion.

Katrina and Vicky made headlines

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been dating each other for a long time, such a buzz remains in the industry after which both remain very cautious about their relationship. They rarely appear together and avoid coming on camera together. But at the moment, he went into the limelight with the picture that was revealed on the new year.

Both of their siblings came together

Actress Katrina Kaif shared a picture from her Instagram account and wished her fans a happy new year. In this picture, she is showing with her sister Isabel Kaif. At the same time, Vicky Kaushal has shared his picture with his brother Sunny Kaushal in the picture that has given his fans a happy New Year.

Estimated to be in Alibaug

Seeing the picture surfaced on social media, the fans believe that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have celebrated the new year together. Many of them have speculated that both of them have celebrated the new year together in Alibaug. Along with this, his fans are continuously reacting on social media.

even vicky-katrina are together at Alibaug? niceee ???? ♥ ️ – ˢ (@sunscrewtea) January 1, 2021

So Katrina Vicky Isa and Sunny they all spent the New Years together ???????? and we got no content ????

This is so unfair pic.twitter.com/wntZ23iqEK – فاطمۃ (@Quruxda_Melanin) January 1, 2021

