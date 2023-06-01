The Sinaloan youtuber and singer Juan de Dios Pantoja would have been arrested On the afternoon of last Tuesday, he made himself known in various media, even his wife Kim Loaiza posted a broken heart on Twitter, after the news.

The fans of Juan de Dios Pantoja were concerned in networks, many believed the news, others thought that he was surely part of some publicitary estrategy.

Juan de Dios Pantoja, originally from MazatlanSinaloa, Mexico, 27 years old, now reveals the truth behind this alleged arrest and shares on his YouTube channel what really happened.

Pantoja comments that the video in which he is seen to be arrested corresponds to material he recorded to promote his next musical release titled ‘Dangerous’.

In the video titled ‘The police arrested me for this reason’Juan de Dios shares behind the scenes of the making of his music video and it is seen that the weapon with which they point at him is a prop.

In another part of the video, Juan de Dios appears surrounded by dancers who are also part of the recording of the new video of this controversial youtuber who has millions of followers on social networks.

