Juan de Dios Pantoja would have been allegedly arrested and her fans are concerned, because Kimberly Loaiza and her cousin, Cecilia Loaiza, also react to the alleged arrest.

The youtuber and singer from Sinaloa Juan de Dios Pantoja, originally from Mazatlanhe would have been arrested and it is that a video in which you see how JD Pantoja is allegedly arrested goes viral on Tik Tok.

In the official account of the fan club on Twitter they announce that the situation that went viral on the Tiktok platform it’s true.

“I regret to inform you that the events that occurred in the last few hours are real, it only remains to offer our maximum support to Juan at this time,” they write.

Kimberly Loaiza, Pantoja’s wife, for her part, posts on Twitter a broken heart and assures that everything is an “injustice”.

But users react to the facts and point out in networks that everything is “pure marketing”, since JD Pantoja would be making a music video and in this is arrestedso there is nothing to worry about.

“It’s a lie, he’s wearing the same clothes here and the photo is from a long time ago, it’s only for the music video”, “What a father they arrest him, but we know that if it’s because of the pure morbid song”, I think it’s a video write fans and users in networks.

Who is Juan de Dios Pantoja?

Juan de Dios Pantoja is originally from Mazatlan Sinaloa, He is 27 years old and is a famous YouTuber, content creator and singer who started his career in 2016 uploading videos and today he has more than 21 million subscribers.

Pantoja is also considered one of the most followed youtubers on the platform, he has a blog channel, challenges and has had musical successes as a singer, he also has tens of millions of views.

