For some time we have shared that The Rubius (Ruben Doblas Gundersen), like others youtubers Y streamersHe decided to leave Spanish lands and go to the principality of Andorra.

Some have different reasons, but it is clear that this move has to do with the onerous taxes that the tax authorities of Spain charge these creatives. The one mentioned at the beginning even accused that they are treating him as if he were ‘a criminal’.

El Rubius reveals his earnings for 2019

Although you have paid all your taxes on time, your earnings are dramatically reduced. But, how much is the Spanish government left with?

That came out in a statement shared by the company Snofokk SL, which he owns The Rubius.

There it was revealed that in 2019, this youtuber earned income from 2 million 082 thousand 950 euros, more than $ 51 million Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate. An impressive figure.

Most of his income does not come from Spain: El Rubius justifies his move to Andorra

But you can’t have all that money. To begin with, he had to pay 376 thousand 788.07 euros in Corporation tax, Y 1 million 562 thousand 212.5 euros they were rewarded for being the professional partner of the company.

But from the mentioned before, you still had to pay 694 thousand 398.86 euros in concept of Personal income tax. The latter is the Personal Income Tax. It is because of this that it suffered a significant loss of money.

Spain keeps more than 50% of its income

From what he got at first he only stayed with 867 thousand 813.64 euros, more than $ 21.5 million pesos. So the Spanish tax authorities charged him 1 million 071 thousand 186.93 euros, the 51.43% of your total income.

It is assumed that due to the tax situation it is in The Rubius two tax charges apply. So he ends up paying more, and it is evident why he is not very encouraged to continue in Spain.

There’s others streamers or youtubers Spaniards who have mentioned that, despite everything, they will continue in the country. What is clear is that The Rubius he makes a lot of money, but a large percentage of it remains in other hands.

It remains to be seen how it went in 2020. Now what you must take care of the most is not to pretend that you live in Andorra and are actually still in Spain. The latter is quite punishable, and is something that the authorities suspect could happen.

Sources [1][2].



