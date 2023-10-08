The film ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ is one of the most recent releases in terms of horror films, which are usually released in the month of October and for the celebrations of Halloween. On this occasion, the aforementioned film is the direct sequel to ‘The Exorcist’by the late filmmaker William Friedkinwhich is why it generated a lot of expectation in the public that it could bring back the essence of the possession cinema that terrified several generations.

However, it seems that not even with the return of important names from the original film, such as Linda Blair and Ellen Burstynthe public could be impressed, since the critics destroyed said film, which is under the direction of David Gordon Green. Next, we will show you the comments and scores given by specialized pages such as IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.

What did critics say about ‘The Exorcist: Believers’?

On portals specialized in collecting reviews and ratings from experts and the general public, it was possible to see that the majority opinion was one of disappointment. Users noted that ‘The Exorcist’ It didn’t deserve an unrewarding sequel. Some even railed against Gordon Green, stating that he “can make good independent films, but also terrible big-budget films.”

As far as the story goes, there was general agreement as well. The vast majority considered the film “boring,” “soulless,” among other adjectives. Others, perhaps a little more optimistic, stated that the film entertained them, but that it was still a great waste for such an important franchise.

What score did critics give to ‘The Exorcist: Believers’?

Taking into account the opinions expressed in specialized portals such as IMDb and Rotten Tomatoesit is not surprising that ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ has received a very low score. In the case of IMDb, the film received a 5.2 out of 10, well below the 8.1 that the original film directed by William Friedkin received on the same portal and which is, to this day, one of the benchmarks. in the horror genre.

On the other hand, on Rotten Tomatoes, ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ received a much worse rating: 23%, with just 57% acceptance by the general public, while ‘The Exorcist’ obtained 78% from critics and 87% by the audience.

But not only on the aforementioned pages the score was very low. In Metacritic and FilmAffinitythe film directed by David Gordon Green obtained scores of 3.9 and 4.7, respectively, marking a clear position regarding the quality of the film.

When was ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ released?

The movie It arrived in all theaters in Latin America on Thursday, October 5, 2023 and could not compete with other important titles of the genre, such as ‘Saw X’ and ‘The Nun 2’which quickly positioned themselves as public favorites.

What is ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ about?

“Since the death of his pregnant wife in an earthquake in Haiti 12 years ago, Victor Fielding has raised his daughter Angela alone. But when Angela and her friend Katherine disappear into the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, a chain of events is set in motion that will force Victor to confront evil and, in his terror and desperation, he searches for the “The only person alive who has witnessed something like this before: Chris MacNeil,” says the official synopsis of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’.

'The Exorcist: Believers' is the direct sequel to 'The Exorcist', a film released in 1973. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

What is the cast of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’?