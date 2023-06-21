Despite the long years of friendship that exist between Angélica Rivera and Eduardo Yanezthe actor revealed that he will no longer issue statements about his colleague with the media, as a favor to her.

According to what the Mexican soap opera heartthrob recounts for an interview with ‘Sale el Sol’, the former first lady of Mexico He asked her not to talk about her life anymore in a conversation with friends, which is why she asked the press to look for her directly if they want to know about her.

“You’re going to have to talk to her. I am not her spokesperson. Besides, he already forbade me. So you’ll have to find her and ask her, right?” she said.

When asked why the beautiful actress forbade him to talk about her, the famous only said that he you have no right to talk about private life from other people, especially from her close friend.

“We had a chat with friends. I don’t have the right to talk about things, plans that she has. I don’t know, that is, I don’t have to know, ”she explained.

It should be noted that Eduardo Yáñez and Angélica Rivera met in 2007, when they became the protagonists of one of Televisa’s most successful soap operas, ‘Destilando amor’, and since then they have become great friends.

