The world champion Lionel Andrés Messi has revolutionized Inter Miami of the United States in all aspects, not only financially with the impressive increase in jersey sales and rapid ticket sales, among other aspects, but also in football. , where it is already in the end of the League Cup after beating the Philadelphia Union 4-1, with another great goal from him.
Other Lionel Messi Inter Miami news:
Halfway through the first half, the Argentinian received shortly after half-time and after advancing a few meters he unleashed a powerful, cornered shot that stung before surpassing Andre Blake’s stretch, one of the best goalkeepers in United States soccer. , to conquer his ninth goal in six games and lead the victory that places him in the defining clash that will be against Nashville SC next Saturday as a visitor.
However, his goal opened an unexpected debate among statisticians: according to the Spanish Mister Chip, having shot from 32.1 meters, it was the so much further away from his professional careersurpassing the one who had converted Real Sociedad in 2018 with the Barcelona shirt (31.7 meters).
But Javier Opta has another statistic: places yesterday’s goal as the second furthest in the career of the “Flea” at club level (31.8 meters), behind the one that made Mallorca in 2012 (32 meters), which according to Mister Chip was scored by the Chilean Alexis Sánchez.
The truth, beyond the exchange of opinions and analysis, the important thing is that Messi is guiding Inter Miami, a club of which he is already the third all-time scorer with a handful of games, behind “Pipita” Higuaín (29 goals in 70 games ) and his current teammate Leonardo Campana (16 in 51).
#furthest #goal #Messis #career #controversy #installed
Leave a Reply