After Sergio Mayer break the silence in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ about what happened with their relationship and separation of Barbara Mori, the renowned actress responded.

Bárbara Mori surprised everyone by revealing that during her romance with the heartthrob of Mexican soap operas, she was always “under your orders”.

According to the version of Sergio Mayertheir relationship ended on the best terms and they had no problems, so Barbara Mori decided not to remain silent and revealed what really happened, stating that it was manipulated for the politician.

It was during a conversation between the protagonist of ‘Ruby‘ with Marimar Vegawhere the 45-year-old artist confessed that Sergio Mayer He is a very person controllerand that the time he shared by his side was one of the worst stages of his life, since he suffered emotionally.

Although the former couple had a son during their relationship, the five years they spent together were full of ups and downs.

“Lived under his orders Let’s say it in some way,” she said, adding: “I was a totally insecure girl and lacking in self-esteem.”

Likewise, the famous detailed how her family dynamics was and how this influenced her insecurity and lack of self-esteem, which led her to accept ill-treatment from Sergio Mayer.

“I thought my mom didn’t love me and that’s why she left me, and my dad didn’t love me and that’s why he hit me. And you begin to relate to people who hurt you, who hurt you, who abuse you; you start to hurt yourself; but they are all decisions made from fear, insecurity, I’m not worth it, I’m not going to be with someone intelligent and good.

Regarding their separation, she assured that at that time she was very unhappy, and she decided to leave things with Sergio Mayer because she did not want her son to go through the same situation that she experienced.

But that’s not all, but the star mentioned that he was afraid to walk away from the actor, because at that time he was his manager and managed his accounts.

