Last Thursday morning Gilberto Salomón Vázquez died at 88 years of agebetter known as “The Gilbertone”. The well-known social media personality He died due to health problems at his home in Culiacán, Sinaloa.. “We did everything possible, we brought him doctors, we did not stop for medicine, the doctors analyzed him and told me: 'the truth is, there is not much to do, he is already tired, his lungs have deteriorated a lot and we have to wait', We had the idea of ​​taking her to the hospital, she told us that she did not want hospitalization, we opted for the doctors to leave her here,” commented her friend and manager Pavel Moreno, accordionist and second voice of the Sinaloan group Los Alegres del Barranco.

After the death of “La Gilbertona”in social networks It has been recalled that a few months ago, Gilberto Salomón Vázquez told Pavel Moreno that he had seen a shadow in his house in Culiacán, Sinaloa. “At the entrance door, where I turn on the light, I see a shadow and I said: 'Hey, what to see…, what are you?', I got up and it was lost, here I hear noises.”

“The Gilbertone” was disconcerted, because she had never felt what she experienced when she saw that mysterious shadow. “I was asleep, it was about two in the morning, then I heard a noise, as if on purpose they did it and I woke up in Chin… and I uncovered my face and turned around and I saw a shadow, I don't know what it was ), I had never felt that, it is not weakness, but all that exists.

Several social media users have commented that that shadow that “La Gilbertona” saw, who gained fame for her peculiar sense of humor, apparently it would have been death. “I already sensed death, that's why I saw and heard things that others didn't”, “that's how it happens, years ago I worked with elderly people in a hospice and they said they were looking at shadows or their dead relatives”, “death was already following them” and other comments.

It is worth mentioning that in an interview with the media, Pavel Moreno said that in his last moments “La Gilbertona” was talking to his parents“he began to talk to the deceased, with his father, with his mother, his feet were swollen and a person here told him that his mother had come and that she had injected his legs, that he was going to be very comfortable now” . Gilberto Salomón Vázquez was laid to rest at a funeral home in Culiacán, Sinaloaand after a present body mass and being taken home for the last time, he was buried in the Ejido Los Becos cemetery, belonging to the municipality of Culiacán.

