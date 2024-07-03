The match between Colombia and Brazil It started with a lot of tension, with friction and back-and-forth attacks, on the final date of Group D of the Copa América and with first place at stake.

Brazil took the lead with a spectacular free kick from Raphinha to make it 1-0.

Despite the goal, Colombia was not intimidated and went in search of the equaliser. They had already created a free kick opportunity for James, which hit the crossbar. James himself almost scored on the volley in the area.

Was it Sánchez’s goal?

Until the first big controversy of the match came. Colombia had a free kick, its weapon of attack, James lifted the ball into the area and there the defender Davinson Sanchez He connected with the ball and scored the equaliser, but the goal was disallowed.

The Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela He waited for the VAR to study the action and later the decision was that Sánchez was offside, a position that was not at all clear, since at first glance the one who seems to be offside is Jhon Córdoba.

The action has already caused a scandal on social media, where there are expert opinions that claim that the off-site incident was minimal, and others who believe it was a ‘robbery’.

When the VAR drew the lines, controversy arose as the alleged offside of the Colombian was not clear.

Jose Bordareferee analyst, commented: “IT WAS A LEGAL GOAL. Look at the goal disallowed against Colombia vs Brazil in the Copa América, you can see that there is a forward leg and knee, but it is Córdoba’s who does not interfere with the game or the opponent. Muñoz was allowed to start and scored the goal that is valid. Bad VAR”:

