In the midst of many doubts due to Nelson Semedo scoring a penalty on Diogo Jota in the big area after a penalty charge, Liverpool once again took the lead on the scoreboard over Wolverhampton. Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead 1-2 from the spot and has his team momentarily with the three points on Matchday 6 of the Premier League.
The play at first seemed doubtful, but the central referee Anthony Taylor did not hesitate for a second to call a penalty because the Wolves defender hugged the Liverpool attacker from behind, reason enough to not even use the VAR and take the decision. decision.
Salah took the ball with great confidence and crossed Sam Johnstone with his left leg to score a goal for the third consecutive game in the English league and his fourth goal so far this season for his team.
