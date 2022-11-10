Gerard Piquéalready a former Barcelona player, explained that “from the beginning of the season the sensations were not good” after retiring as a footballer this Tuesday in the Barça team’s match against Osasuna.

In a chat with the content creator Ibai Llanos, the Barcelona referent referred to the reasons behind his surprising farewell to football.

Basically, a response to the feeling of all his fans: Was it because of Shakira?

Piqué retired for Shakira?

“In the games that I didn’t play against Valladolid and Elche and at the end of the game I had to train I felt disoriented. I once considered going to the locker room and saying that I was leaving it. But with injuries in my position, I couldn’t let the team down. On the other hand, now with the break I know that the injured will return after the World Cup and I thought it was a good time”, revealed Pique.

Regarding his farewell at the Camp Nou last Saturday in the win against Almería, he admitted that “it was spectacular” although he “never” has “liked farewells”.

Pique said that his initial plan was to leave “from one day to the next and disappear”. But that she ended up realizing “how important a good farewell is.” His career as a professional soccer player ended this Tuesday at El Sadar with an expulsion at half-time.

“I only told him (to the referee Jesús Gil Manzano) ‘it’s always you’ because he had called a corner against that clearly everyone saw that it was not, a penalty against which Marcos Alonso had been missed and the expulsion of Lewandowski”, Piqué justified himself.

And he added: “Then he pointed to our delegate, Carles Naval, and told him that I was expelled. Once in our locker room, who was next to the referee, a Barça player, who I won’t say who he is, said ‘I shit on your fucking mother’. And the referee considered that I had said it. But at that moment I was already expelled”.

On the other hand, asked what would happen if Luis Enrique, the Spanish coach, included him in the list for the World Cup that he will give next Friday, Piqué said that it is not “one thing” that has been “considered”.

During the interview, the former Barça player also referred to the European Super League, in which he was surprised by the behavior of Florentino Pérez, the president of Real Madrid. “The presentation of the Super League for me was a big shit. And that I have Florentino as someone to praise because he has changed his company, ACS, and Real Madrid ”, he considered.

Regarding the possibility that he could aspire to the presidency of Barcelona in the future, Gerard Piqué said that “at some point” he will surely feel like it. “Right now I don’t have it in my head, because I want to do many other things. Having the freedom of not training every day, with busy weekends, will give me the opportunity to focus on other things… “, he indicated.

Although in the comments of the transmission they asked him to refer directly to his separation from Shakira, the Catalan preferred not to respond.

Of course, Piqué did not hide that in the future he would like to help Barcelona “to exploit the potential that the club of my life has,” he summed up.

