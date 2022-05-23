Was it a penalty on Daniel Ruiz? Renowned arbitration expert gives his analysis

This Sunday, Millonarios beat Atlético Bucaramanga with just enough in the beginning of the home runs of the Colombian League.

Although it was not the most attractive game of those led by Alberto Gamero, the important thing, according to the squad, was having added three and gaining confidence in the face of everything that comes to Millonarios on the road.

At a press conference, the move that was most commented on was the foul that the referee saw on Daniel Ruiz in the 13th minute of the match. Especially since the measure taken by judge Bismarks Santiago was to sanction the penalty that Diego Herazo converted into a goal.

“We are happy with what we showed in this game. Bucaramanga stood up to Millonarios and was able to take more than a defeat. The truth is, we feel comfortable, but unfortunately we missed the final stitch. LThen, that penalty play with which they marked us was quite doubtful. We do not share the referee’s decision”, declared Armando Osma Rueda, the coach of Bucaramanga.

Was it a penalty?

Consulted by EL TIEMPO, a renowned arbitration expert in the country, who preferred not to reveal his identity, gave the reasons why Judge Bismarks Santiago was correct in sanctioning the penalty:

“The Bucaramanga player gives up playing the ball when he sees that the Millonarios player wins the position. Therefore, clearly, there is an imprudence that was well sanctioned by the referee of the match”.

If that is not criminal, what is criminal? Daniel Ruiz arrives first, gains position. The Bucaramanga player does not even touch the ball. Then you are going to tell me that Daniel Ruiz fell by himself. they didn’t touch it Oh ok. pic.twitter.com/MpY4mtrWIv – Leonardo Barrionuevo (@kLeoBarrionuevo) May 23, 2022

