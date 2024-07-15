After the regulation time ended in the grand final of the Copa América, the first 15 minutes of extra time established by Conmebol began, in which the central referee, Raphael Claus was not called to the VAR to review the apparent foul by Alexis Mac Allister against Jhon Córdoba.

The foul occurred after the player Santiago Arias made a pass to Jhon Córdobawho went after the ball to try to stop it; however, when he ran after it he was intercepted by the Liverpool player, who stepped on him hard.

Did we all see the same penalty? The handball that Argentina claimed earlier was not a foul. This foul seemed like a penalty for Colombia to me and almost no shots are good enough to see the contact with Córdoba, who got to the ball first. pic.twitter.com/kWqZKf8rCb — Santiago Bucaram López (@santiagobucaram) July 15, 2024

The above has caused a bad taste in the mouth among Colombian fans, who claim that the play should have been reviewed, since, apparently, was going for a penalty kick.

