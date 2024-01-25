The match between Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals was leaving us with a very even battle between the two teams. Both with their weapons, the Andalusian team more closed in behind and trying to close gaps, while the colchonero team is the one that has taken the initiative of the game during the first half.
The controversy did not take long to arrive, and in the 24th minute, Nahuel Molina was knocked down inside the area by Sevilla defender Marcao, and Gil Manzano did not hesitate to point out the maximum penalty. The Sevilla defender stretched his leg and contacted the mattress side, causing the Argentine side to immediately fall. The referee did not need the VAR review to confirm the penalty, so it was finally signaled to the joy of the fans.
The controversial play has not taken long to be commented on social networks. Many users considered that Nahuel is the one who seeks contact, since Marcao plants his foot on the ground and then tries to remove it. Despite this, the referee has not decided to correct his decision and the penalty has been awarded.
The responsibility of breaking the tie on the scoreboard has fallen on Antoine Griezmann, a very reliable player in this discipline. However, the “little prince” slipped at the right moment to hit the ball, and it went over the crossbar, to the disappointment of the rest of the team's players and also for the Colchonera fans.
The first half of the match was very close, and that was the clearest opportunity for both teams, as the French striker was unable to convert the score into a goal to put his team ahead. The first half ended with a tie on the scoreboard and with the two teams heading to the locker room tunnel with a feeling of equality, despite Atlético de Madrid's dominance.
The match has been left completely open for the second half, in which the teams must take a step forward and it is time for the coaches to come into play, whose changes can be fundamental for the final development of the match.
