With the right foot and convincing, the Colombia selection in the America Cup, after their 2-1 victory on matchday 1 of group D. The national team learned to suffer in the final stretch of the match, but took the three points in their pocket, key in an area they lead.

The national team, which in the era of DT Nestor Lorenzo He has already completed 21 undefeated games, and 24 adding what he did before the arrival of the Argentine, he took the victory thanks to the left foot of James Rodriguez, who rubbed the booty and brought out all its magic.

James Rodríguez, the figure of Colombia vs. Paraguay Photo:taken from TV and Cristian Álvarez Share

The Paraguayans put up a fight in the end after the goal of Julio Enciso, which at times could have complicated the Colombian team that won, but it did not do so with the brilliance of other games. Although the team says that they must go step by step.

Despite the victory, there was a referee controversy that could have given more peace of mind at the end of the match, when the Argentine referee Dario Herrera declared a penalty in favor of the Colombia selection after a fall of Yerry Mina in the Paraguayan area.

The VAR speaks after the controversies of the debut

The referee did not hesitate for a single moment in response to the claim of the Guaraníes who were convinced that there was no foul. While the protest was taking place on the field of play, the VAR He called the Argentine to watch the play on the side of the field.

Néstor Lorenzo, coach of Colombia. Photo:EFE Share

Herrera went to the screen and saw images that could not be seen in the official transmission. “I see that both players are drinking,” they tell the referee from the VAR.

“There is no force or any impediment to bring him in,” says the VAR Silvio Trucco. The AVAR speaks and decides to agree with what was said by the Argentine referee who did not see a clear infraction against Mina. “For me it is not criminal.”

The hand of Daniel Muñoz

It was not the only VAR play that brought to light the Conmebol. The organization also revealed a controversial play in the first half, when the ball hit the defender’s right hand. Daniel Muñoz in the Colombian area.

“There is a hand that cannot be punished,” says referee Herrera. The VAR was activated and reviewed the play, but after the review it said: “Everything clear. The hand is as you describe it, there is a bounce and then it hits his hand.”

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS