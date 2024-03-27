The signals did not come from a meteor that fell through the atmosphere from a distant planetary system, but from a truck. That was the conclusion of a group of scientists a conference in Texas last month.

It is certain that in 2014 a meteor fell through the sky somewhere above the South Pacific near Papua New Guinea. That's not so special: NASA writes that approximately 44,000 kilograms of meteorite material falls to Earth every day (much of which burns up in the atmosphere). But CNEOS 2014 1-08, the meteor over Papua New Guinea, caused a lot of tension. Calculations the speed of the space rock, some suggested it came from outside the solar system.

In 2017, astronomers saw for the first time such an interstellar comet traveling through the solar system: Oumuamua, Hawaiian for 'first messenger from far'. Naturally, the discovery caused the media to fantasize about extraterrestrial life. That was thanks to the respected Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb. According to him, Oumuamua could have been created by an alien civilization. Two years later, the solar system received another interstellar guest: Borisov.

The two interstellar bodies traveled through the solar system, but never before had astronomers seen one fall to Earth. With CNEOS 2014-01-08, which Loeb also said may have come from an alien civilization, astronomers may be able to directly study interstellar rocks for the first time.

Loeb and colleagues boarded a ship to look for those remains (cost: 1.5 million dollars). A seismometer on land told them where to look: it had registered tremors from where the meteor entered. They found metal balls of 'unknown origin' .

Secret data

But there was a lot of criticism during the press conference in March. Loeb is said to have dredged in the wrong place. Scientists analyzed the vibrations again and said they were not coming from the meteor, but from a passing truck. Loeb responded afterwards that the location was based not only on the vibrations, but also on secret government data.

The spheres are said to have been formed when rock melted during an impact by an 'ordinary' meteorite from the solar system, millions of years ago. Loeb then said that if those balls are indeed that old, they should have been buried deep in the seabed long ago.

Although Loeb is a good astronomer, he is damaging science with his claims about extraterrestrial life, says Leiden astronomer Simon Portegies Zwart. “It is clear that we are probably not the only ones in the cosmos, but it is not really realistic that an alien civilization sent a rock our way millions of years ago. In science it is important to make well-substantiated claims. Loeb does not do that and puts smart people to work who could have done something differently.” The Leiden astronomer does think that Loeb has courage with his research. Yes.

