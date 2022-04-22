Was it a goal? See the play that was not given to the U-20 women

Arbitration in the South American Women’s Sub-20 has not been good for the Colombian National Team. Already in the first game of the final home run, against Brazil, the judge validated a goal with his hand, the first in a 3-0 defeat.

Now, in the second game, there was a doubtful move in favor of Colombia. In the 59th minute, Mariana Muñoz shot at the goal, the ball deflected into a rival and the Venezuelan goalkeeper, Hilary Azuaje, swiped to try to get the ball out.

Although the cameras that took the action do not seem to give complete clarity about what happened, everything indicates that the ball crossed the goal line, but neither the central judge, the Chilean María Belén Carvajal, nor her assistant gave the goal.

Colombia wins 1-0, with a goal by Gisela Robledo, and keeps its options alive to reach the World Cup in Costa Rica.

