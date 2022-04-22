Was it a goal? See the play that was not given to the U-20 women

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The goal action that they did not give to the Colombian Women’s U-20 National Team.
Taken from the transmission of SeÃ±al Colombia
The goal action that they did not give to the Colombian U-20 Women’s National Team.
The Colombian National Team seeks to enter the Youth World Cup in Costa Rica.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 21, 2022, 07:00 PM
Arbitration in the South American Women’s Sub-20 has not been good for the Colombian National Team. Already in the first game of the final home run, against Brazil, the judge validated a goal with his hand, the first in a 3-0 defeat.
Now, in the second game, there was a doubtful move in favor of Colombia. In the 59th minute, Mariana Muñoz shot at the goal, the ball deflected into a rival and the Venezuelan goalkeeper, Hilary Azuaje, swiped to try to get the ball out.
Although the cameras that took the action do not seem to give complete clarity about what happened, everything indicates that the ball crossed the goal line, but neither the central judge, the Chilean María Belén Carvajal, nor her assistant gave the goal.
Colombia wins 1-0, with a goal by Gisela Robledo, and keeps its options alive to reach the World Cup in Costa Rica.
SPORTS
April 21, 2022, 07:00 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#goal #play #U20 #women
Leave a Reply