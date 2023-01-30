Phuket.- Infidelity is more common than it seems and the reaction of those who know they have been deceived is usually fresh meat for morbidity hunters on social networks. Today we will talk about a woman who found her husband in the motel and attacked the sex servant who accompanied him.

It was January 25 in Phuket, Thailand, the day the wife followed the man to a brothel in the city because he had previously found compromising photos on the cell phone.

His suspicions were completely true, there found the young woman next to the subject in the middle of an intimate actalong with apparently used sex toys, mirrors, armchairs and handkerchiefs.

The female did not react docile, furiously attacked the sex worker trying to remove the towel that covered her body naked and thus expose it to the camera. She also pulled his hair and hit him repeatedly.

The girl apologized on several occasions, stating that she did not know that the subject was married, but this was not enough to end the anger of the wife.

This story became so viral in the Philippines and the rest of the world that the police got involved through the statements of Colonel Sarawut Chuprasit, from the Mueang Phuket Provincial Police Station, who announced that they will thoroughly investigate the attack against the young woman.