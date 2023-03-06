Visiting Jerusalem, Senate President Ignazio La Russa avoids a question about fascism and leaves the Wailing Wall area. He was asked if the far-right political movement could be considered “absolute evil”, as Gianfranco Fini said on a visit to Israel years ago.

“We are not in Italy where I can chase after myself”, said the founder of Fratelli d’Italia as he left without answering the question. La Russa also claimed to have a bust of Benito Mussolini inside the house.

On his first institutional trip as second state official, he visited Yed Vashem, the Holocaust memorial built on Mount Herzl.

“It is not the first time I have come here – he recalls – but every time I have symbolically knelt in this place of pain and remembrance, I have renewed the feeling of closeness to the Jewish people and the resolution to help ensure that never again is such a bestial and inhuman hatred”.

In the morning he was also welcomed to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, where he was greeted with applause from the entire House: it was not obvious, given the recent controversy with the Italian Jewish communities over the celebration of the anniversary of the Italian social movement on social networks .

La Russa also met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will be in Italy on Thursday and to whom he renewed “the importance of the strong bond between Italy and Israel”.